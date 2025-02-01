ETV Bharat / state

Grand Ring Road Soon In Odisha! Govt Announces Rs 7k Crore Traffic Decongestion Plan For Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has announced a Rs 7000 crore plan to reduce traffic congestion in the capital city Bhubaneswar and improve road connectivity.

Chairing a review meeting of the Works Department at Lok Seva Bhawan here, chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday directed the officials to prepare Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the proposed initiatives and expedite the planning and execution of the same.

CM Majhi also reviewed the budget utilisation during the meeting. While the department has so far spent 72% of the allocation, the chief minister directed officials to utilise 100% by the end of the financial year.

Major Plans For Bhubaneswar

The meeting discussed the traffic decongestion plan along with the integrated development initiatives for Bhubaneswar. To address the city's traffic concerns, the government has proposed several projects like an elevated corridor from Jaydev Vihar to Nandankanan, construction of Daya West Canal Road connecting Patia Station square to Suanga Mouza, widening of Jatni Road from Sundarpada and construction of three flyovers at Kalpana square, Museum and Sishu Bhawan square, respectively.

Apart from this, an underpass will be constructed at AG square, which witnesses chaotic traffic almost every day. The government also stated that work is underway on the left parallel road from Institute of Mathematics through Patharagadia, Utkal Hospital, Rail Vihar to Ekamra Kanan.

Additionally, there are plans to construct three right access roads connecting Damana square with Press square, Kalarahanga with Barimunda, and Kelucharan Park with Barimunda. Along with this, an inner ring road will also be constructed. The Damana-Press square stretch is already complete, while work on the Sundarpada-Jatni Road and Left Parallel Road is in progress.