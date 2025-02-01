Grand Ring Road Soon In Odisha! Govt Announces Rs 7k Crore Traffic Decongestion Plan For Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has announced a Rs 7000 crore plan to reduce traffic congestion in the capital city Bhubaneswar and improve road connectivity.
Chairing a review meeting of the Works Department at Lok Seva Bhawan here, chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday directed the officials to prepare Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the proposed initiatives and expedite the planning and execution of the same.
CM Majhi also reviewed the budget utilisation during the meeting. While the department has so far spent 72% of the allocation, the chief minister directed officials to utilise 100% by the end of the financial year.
Major Plans For Bhubaneswar
The meeting discussed the traffic decongestion plan along with the integrated development initiatives for Bhubaneswar. To address the city's traffic concerns, the government has proposed several projects like an elevated corridor from Jaydev Vihar to Nandankanan, construction of Daya West Canal Road connecting Patia Station square to Suanga Mouza, widening of Jatni Road from Sundarpada and construction of three flyovers at Kalpana square, Museum and Sishu Bhawan square, respectively.
Apart from this, an underpass will be constructed at AG square, which witnesses chaotic traffic almost every day. The government also stated that work is underway on the left parallel road from Institute of Mathematics through Patharagadia, Utkal Hospital, Rail Vihar to Ekamra Kanan.
Additionally, there are plans to construct three right access roads connecting Damana square with Press square, Kalarahanga with Barimunda, and Kelucharan Park with Barimunda. Along with this, an inner ring road will also be constructed. The Damana-Press square stretch is already complete, while work on the Sundarpada-Jatni Road and Left Parallel Road is in progress.
A 64 km inner ring road will be constructed in which six-lane roads will be constructed from Tamando to Paikrapur and from Dhauli to Tamando. Also, a plan for an outer ring road has been prepared for city's expansion. This includes a 148-km ring road which will have six lanes and two service roads. The city expansion plan is estimated to cost around Rs 6152 crore.
Grand Ring Road To Connect Four Corners Of Odisha
In another major infrastructure push, the government has planned to construct a Grand Ring Road connecting all four corners of the state. In the initial phase, a 287-km long road will be built from Berhampur to Jeypore, featuring tunnels in between.
This apart, Rs 214 crore will be spent on renovation and beautification of the Maa Tarini temple in Keonjhar. Discussions were also held on development of the Barbil Ring Road, Bhubaneswar’s Unit-2 area and other projects. CM Majhi has directed to start these projects immediately and complete within the stipulated time.
The meeting was attended by Minister Prithviraj Harichandan, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Development Commissioner Anu Garg, Additional Chief Secretary to the CM Nikunj Bihari Dhal, Principal Secretary of the Works Department Veer Vikram Yadav, and other senior officials.
Read More
IIM Sambalpur Joins Hands With Odisha Government To Take Subhadra Scheme A Notch Further