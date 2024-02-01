Grand Jumbo Tulabhara with 5,555 Kg of 10 Rupee Coins Held in Karnataka's Hubballi

Hubballi (Karnataka): A grand jumbo 'Savari' and a rare jumbo Tulabhara program were held here on Thursday on the occasion of the 75th birthday of Shirahatti Fakireshwar Mutt pontiff Fakira Siddaram Swami.

Mutt's elephant carried 'Howdah' and the Mutt's main pontiff kept one side and 5,555 kg of Rs 10 coins on the other side of the scale.

To mark the 75th birthday of Shirahatti Fakireshwar Mutt pontiff Fakira Siddaram Swami, a year-long 'Bhavaikyata Ratha Yatra' has been organised by the mutt.

Before 'Tulabhara', various troupes including five elephants, five camels and five horses participated in the procession from the Three Muru Savira Math. Fakira Siddarama Swamiji, Dingaleshwar Swamiji, Moojagu Swamijis of three thousand Maths and over a hundred abbots participated in the grand procession.

After the 'Jambo Savari', 'Howdah' (Ambari) was placed on the elephant and Swamiji was seated on it and weighed in coins. 'Tulabhara' was held on a grand scale at Nehru Maidan here. The weighing was done with 10 rupee coins weighing 5,555 kg for building a corpus to fund the education of poor children.

For the first time in India, a huge 'Tulabhara' was held. A massive 40-foot-long, 30-foot-high and 20-foot-wide iron scale was prepared at the cost of Rs 22 lakh for 'Tulabhara'. A company in Raipur Industrial Area has manufactured this massive scale.

Another speciality is that it has a weight capacity of 25 tons. This massive plate, which conveys the message of Shirahatti Sansthan Matt 'Stop Hate, Make Love', has been prepared for one and a half months.

This scale is placed in the middle of a total of five huge pillars. At the same time, there was a weighing approximately 5.5 tons with an 'Ambari' and an elephant carrying Swamiji. 5,555 kg coins of Rs 10 denomination were used for weighing the scales and the total worth of the coins is Ra 75. 40 lakh.

Karnataka Minister HK Patil, Ishwar Khandre, Karnataka BJP chief B Y Vijayendra, former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagdish Shettar, Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraja Horatti, MLA Mahesh Tenginakai and MLA Arvinda Bellada were present on the occasion.