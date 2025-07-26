Gram Panchayat Member Kills Husband In Karnataka, Makes It Look Like Suicide; Five Arrested

Bengaluru: Karnataka Police have arrested five people for allegedly killing a man and making it look like a suicide. The incident took place a month ago when a woman, along with her paramour and four others, poisoned her husband and left her body in a car.

It was after weeks of investigation and questioning that the suspected suicide turned out to be a murder, allegedly plotted by his wife, who is a gram panchayat member, and her paramour, after her husband planned to sell a plot in Bengaluru.

The deceased, Lokesh (44), a former gram panchayat member, owned chicken shops in Bengaluru and was involved in agriculture. He lived with his wife, Chandrakala (42), who is a gram panchayat member in Makali village, in their village and also in Gollarahatti in Bengaluru.

On June 24, Lokesh was found dead inside his car with a bottle of poison next to him. Initial investigation pointed towards a suicide, as there were no injury marks or evidence to suggest murder, according to police.

“Chandrakala also held a press conference, claiming her husband had been murdered. However, Lokesh’s father informed police that he suspected his daughter-in-law’s involvement,” officials said.

Gram Panchayat Member Kills Husband, Makes It Look Like Suicide; Five Arrested (ETV Bharat)

The detailed investigation revealed that Chandrakala was in an extramarital relationship with Yogesh, a postal department employee from Mandya working in Bengaluru, as her call records showed she had been using another mobile phone.

“Many crucial clues, like Lokesh’s missing slipper and the cap of the poison bottle, and Chandrakala’s secret phone number, helped in cracking the case,” officials said. “It also led to the arrest of five accused, including the deceased wife, on Friday, while the sixth accused is absconding,” said Ramanagara District Superintendent of Police Srinivas Gowda.

The police also alleged that Chandrakala had initially hired a contract killer for Rs 2 lakh to kill Lokesh, but he absconded with the money. “She later gave Rs 3.5 lakh supari to her paramour. On June 23, Yogesh and his accomplices, Surya, Shivalinga, Chandan, and Shantaraju, who had a criminal past, allegedly poisoned Lokesh and left his body in the car,” they said.