ETV Bharat / state

Gram Nyaylaya Set Up In Faridabad To Benefit 20 Villages

Faridabad: Following the orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, a Gram Nyayalaya has been set up in Mohana village of Haryana's Faridabad, where people of 20 villages within a radius of 12 km can approach to get justice.

Currently, the villagers go to the district court located in Sector 12, about 20 km away, which consumes their entire day, apart from the expense of commuting.

Initially, the Gram Nyalaya will function every Wednesday to hear cases with a maximum punishment of two years. "After the order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, a Gram Nyayalaya has been set up in Mohana village. People living within 12 kilometres will get justice. Cases with provisions of up to two years of punishment will be decided by this court, which initially will function every Wednesday. The judicial officer in the case will also be appointed by the Faridabad Session Division," Ritu Yada, chief judicial magistrate-cum-secretary, said.

OP Sharma, senior lawyer and former vice-president of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana High Court, said, "The Punjab and Haryana High Court has taken a welcoming decision. During the hearing in the Gram Nyayalaya, the matter will be settled at the village level, which will benefit people living within a radius of 12 kilometres. Those who come to visit the district court in Sector 12 spend a lot of money on commuting and waste an entire day making several rounds of the court. The Gram Nyalaya will bring a big relief."