Gradual Uptick In COVID Cases In Delhi NCR; 'No Cause For Concern', Says Health Minister

New Delhi: Amid a resurgent COVID-19 outbreak in Hong Kong and Singapore, Delhi NCR is witnessing a gradual uptick in the number of cases even as the Health Minister has said there was “no cause for concern”.
Delhi Health Minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh said on Friday that till May 22, a total of 23 new cases of corona have been confirmed in Delhi, with all samples tested in private labs. The Health Minister said that the Delhi government was now trying to find the patients' travel history.
The Health Minister also took to X saying the government was “committed to monitoring the situation”.
“In view of reports of a few COVID cases, the Health Department of the Government of Delhi has released a precautionary advisory. This was for routine surveillance. There is no cause for concern. We are committed to monitoring the situation,” he said.
The Health Minister also held a meeting with top officials of all the government hospitals in Delhi where he passed directions to keep oxygen cylinders on standby at the respective hospitals.
COVID Advisory
The advisory issued by the Delhi government states that in view of the recent increase in Covid-19 cases, the following arrangements be ensured in the hospitals by the Medical Directors / Medical Superintendents / Administrators of all government / private hospitals.
- Ensure the preparedness of the hospital in terms of availability of beds, oxygen, antibiotics and other medicines and vaccines. All equipment like ventilators, bi-pap, oxygen concentrators, PSA etc. to be kept in working condition.
- Refresher training of dedicated staff be organized.
- Reporting of Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases in all health facilities (OPD/IPD) should be done on Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) portal on a daily basis.
- Confirmed Influenza and COVID-19 cases can also be reported on IHIP portal under L form.
- Daily reporting of all parameters on Delhi State Health Data Management Portal.
- Adequate testing as per COVID-19 testing guidelines. Ensure COVID-19 testing of 5% ILI cases and 100% SARI cases. Follow ICMR guidelines for testing.
- Send all positive COVID-19 samples to Lok Nayak Hospital for whole genome sequencing to detect new variants in time.
- Reports, if any, and number of samples sent for WGS may be shared with the State Surveillance Unit.
- Other guidelines including wearing of masks to be followed in hospital premises/health facilities.
Meanwhile, four new cases of Covid have been reported in Ghaziabad, District Surveillance Officer Dr Rakesh Kumar Gupta confirmed. However, the Health Department said that there was no need to panic.
Ghaziabad Chief Medical Officer Dr Akhilesh Mohan said that the situation was “completely normal” and there was “no need to panic in any way”.
The new cases of COVID-19, which had wreaked havoc in the first and second waves since 2019, is led by the JN.1 variant with symptoms including fever, cough, sore throat and headache.
