Gradual Uptick In COVID Cases In Delhi NCR; 'No Cause For Concern', Says Health Minister

New Delhi: Amid a resurgent COVID-19 outbreak in Hong Kong and Singapore, Delhi NCR is witnessing a gradual uptick in the number of cases even as the Health Minister has said there was “no cause for concern”.

Delhi Health Minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh said on Friday that till May 22, a total of 23 new cases of corona have been confirmed in Delhi, with all samples tested in private labs. The Health Minister said that the Delhi government was now trying to find the patients' travel history.

The Health Minister also took to X saying the government was “committed to monitoring the situation”.

“In view of reports of a few COVID cases, the Health Department of the Government of Delhi has released a precautionary advisory. This was for routine surveillance. There is no cause for concern. We are committed to monitoring the situation,” he said.