GPSC Seed Officer Exam Topper From Gir Somnath Dedicates Success To His Widowed Mother

Gir Somnath: Securing the first position in the Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) Seed Officer exam, Sachin Dodiya, who lost his father when he was very young, dedicated his success to the hardships of his mother, who worked on fields to ensure he continued his studies.

Sachin, a resident of Anida village in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district, has bagged a government job of a Class-2 officer by bagging the highest marks.

Recalling their struggle, Sachin said his father passed away when he was seven or eight years old and his younger brother was only five. "With no other source of income, my mother took on the responsibility of farming and worked tirelessly to ensure our education was not hampered. It was her courage and perseverance that saved us. Her courage and constant encouragement helped me to face challenging situations. Despite the financial constraints, she always pushed me to achieve my dreams," Sachin said.

Sachin and his brother helped their mother at the farm from a young age along with pursuing their studies. Both were good at academics since childhood. Sachin studied at Junagadh Agricultural University and simultaneously prepared for government jobs. Today, his rank in the GPSC has turned all the hard work into sweet memories.