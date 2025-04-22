Govt Will Take A Decision On Restoration Of OPS At Right Time: Tamil Nadu Finance Minister

Chennai: Tamil Nadu finance minister Thangam Thennarasu said that the state government is seriously considering the demands of government employees for the reimplementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

Addressing the Assembly session on Monday, Thennarasu assured that Chief Minister M K Stalin is personally attentive to the concerns raised by the employees and that the government would take an appropriate decision at the right time.

The OPS issue was brought up during a debate on the demand for grants for various departments including electricity, non-conventional energy, prohibition and excise, and revenue.

AIADMK MLA Maragatham Kumaravel from the Madurantakam constituency raised questions on restoration of OPS, highlighting that lakhs of government employees, who had voted the current government to power, were awaiting action on this long-standing demand.

In response, Thennarasu stated that the government has already taken proactive steps, including formation of a committee led by Additional Chief Secretary Kakar Deep Singh Bedi, to examine all aspects related to pension reforms. The committee includes representations from various government employee unions and teacher associations and has been tasked with submitting its recommendations within a prescribed time period.

Thennarasu also pointed out that the recent budget announcements included several initiatives aimed at addressing the welfare of government employees. He reiterated that both the Chief Minister and the government are committed to employee welfare and are closely analysing the financial and administrative implications of reverting to the OPS.

The debate around OPS has been gaining momentum in several states across India, with employee unions demanding a rollback of the contributory pension scheme introduced in 2004. Tamil Nadu’s response could influence similar demands in other states, given its size, influence and workforce strength.

The minister concluded by stating that the government would arrive at a well-considered decision that balances the needs of employees with the state’s fiscal responsibilities.