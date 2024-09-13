ETV Bharat / state

Govt To Pay Rs 2 Lakh To Families Of 29 People Who Died Due To Medic's Cease Work: Mamata

author img

By PTI

Published : 6 hours ago

The junior doctors have been on 'cease work' since August 9 after the body of an on-duty medic recovered in state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, who was allegedly raped and murdered.

Govt To Pay Rs 2 Lakh To Families Of 29 People Who Died Due To Medic's Cease Work: Mamata
File Photo of WB CM Mamata Banerjee (ANI)

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday announced that the state government would pay a compensation of Rs two lakh to the families of each of the 29 people who died allegedly after not getting treatment due to the ongoing 'cease work' of agitating junior doctors.

"It is sad and unfortunate that we have lost 29 precious lives due to disruption in health services because of long-drawn cease work by junior doctors," Banerjee posted on X. "In order to extend a helping hand to the bereaved families, state government announces a token financial relief of Rs 2 lakh to family members of each deceased person," she added.

The junior doctors have been on 'cease work' since August 9 when the body of an on-duty postgraduate trainee was found in state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. She was allegedly raped and murdered.

Read More

  1. 'Will Take Proactive Steps Against CM Mamata Banerjee': Bengal Guv Ananda Bose
  2. Medics Blame WB Govt After Talks Fail To Take Place, Say Never Sought CM Mamata's Resignation

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday announced that the state government would pay a compensation of Rs two lakh to the families of each of the 29 people who died allegedly after not getting treatment due to the ongoing 'cease work' of agitating junior doctors.

"It is sad and unfortunate that we have lost 29 precious lives due to disruption in health services because of long-drawn cease work by junior doctors," Banerjee posted on X. "In order to extend a helping hand to the bereaved families, state government announces a token financial relief of Rs 2 lakh to family members of each deceased person," she added.

The junior doctors have been on 'cease work' since August 9 when the body of an on-duty postgraduate trainee was found in state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. She was allegedly raped and murdered.

Read More

  1. 'Will Take Proactive Steps Against CM Mamata Banerjee': Bengal Guv Ananda Bose
  2. Medics Blame WB Govt After Talks Fail To Take Place, Say Never Sought CM Mamata's Resignation

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

29 DIED DUE TO MEDICS CEASE WORKKOLKATA DOCTOR RAPE MURDER CASEWB DOCTOR RELIEF

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | What Drives India's Defence And Security Cooperation With Philippines

Androgenetic Alopecia In Male vs Female; 5 Differences Of Pattern Baldness

Election In Island: Tea Trouble Brews For Sri Lankan Presidential Hopefuls

Techie Transfers Crypto Currency Worth Rs 56 Cr By Changing Password, Arrested

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.