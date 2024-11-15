Govt That Does Encounters Doesn't Trust Constitution: Akhilesh Yadav

Aligarh: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday criticized the BJP-led government, accusing it of undermining the Constitution while emphasizing his party's commitment to safeguarding democracy. "The government that does encounters doesn't trust the Constitution," said Yadav during a public rally in support of Dr Charu Kain, the Samajwadi Party candidate for Khair constituency.

"We have worked to educate people about the Constitution and the INDIA alliance has gained widespread support. But that doesn't mean the ruling party cannot meddle with it. We, the Samajwadi Party, will continue to protect the Constitution and our democracy," he added. Taking a jibe at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Yadav said, "Sadhus and saints speak less, but in 'kalyug' (the current age), they are speaking more." "Those we once thought would speak the truth have become the peddlers of lies," he added.

Escalating his attack, Yadav said, "Our chief minister is laying explosive (gunpowder) in the society but he doesn't know that his chair itself is in danger. A tunnel is being dug beneath his chair and it is in danger as well." Yadav also accused the BJP government of worsening inflation to benefit its "business allies" and failing to provide permanent employment to the youth, wasting public resources instead.

He criticized the state government's claim of transforming Uttar Pradesh into a "trillion-dollar economy". "They promise a trillion-dollar economy but have no intention of creating jobs for our youth. They make such claims to confuse the poor and divert attention," he said. The by-election in Khair is scheduled for November 20.