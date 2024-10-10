Govt School Teachers, Staff Banned From Wearing Jeans, T-shirts In Bihar; Filming Reels

Patna: Teachers and other employees of government schools in Bihar will not be allowed to wear casual outfits, especially jeans and t-shirts, during school hours.

The state education department has asked teachers and non teaching staff to be in their formal dresses. Education director (administration) Subodh Kumar Chaudhary has issued a notice informing about a new dress code for teachers and non teaching staff to the District Education Officers.

The notice stated that earlier guidelines on maintaining decency in schools and educational institutions were issued but these are not being followed properly.

The notice pointed out that teachers and non-teaching staff are coming to schools and educational institutions in casual outfit that is against the culture and decorum of educational institutes.

The department has also mentioned that dance, DJ, disco and other low-level activities have been found to be conducted on the school premises through social media (Facebook, YouTube, Instagram) and other mediums. Such conduct and behaviour of teachers and non-teaching staff in the school premises is unaccepted and negatively affects the academic environment, it added.

"Only disciplined and decent programmes of dance, music and others on special days as per the education calendar are valid. Therefore, teachers and non teaching staff have to be in formal attire during school hours," Subodh Kumar Chaudhary, director (administration) cum additional secretary, education department said.

The department has stated that teachers and non-teaching staff posted in schools and educational institutions have to come in dignified formal dress during teaching or office hours. The department has directed the District Education Officer to ensure compliance of this order and also stated that strict action will be taken if these rules are flouted.

The move came after some incidents surfaced where teachers were found coming to schools in their casual outfits, recording videos and uploading those on social media.