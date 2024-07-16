Govt School Headmaster Takes 15 Teachers Out On Leave in Tamil Nadu, Gets Shunted Out

Kallakurichi/ Chennai (Tamil Nadu): The Headmaster of a government school in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district face departmental action after he and 15 other teachers of the school conveniently went on a leave, all huddled together to bid adieu to some of their colleagues who were transferred to a new institute.

That P. Venkatesan, Headmaster Government Higher Secondary School, Nagaluru, thought it was convenient to bunk the school and leave students to their own did not go well with the inspection team who took a strong note of his actions and temporarily relieved him of his duties.

The incident took place on July 11 when during a direct school inspection carried out by District Primary Education Officer Kallakurichi, it was found that the Headmaster and more than 15 teachers were absent in the school.

On investigation, it is revealed that two graduate teachers C. Periyasamy and Thirupa Ponmudi were transferred to join the new workplace. To bid adieu to their colleagues, more than 15 (50%) teachers of the school were given leave as they accompanied the transferred teachers to their new place of posting, thus hampering the smooth running of the school.

A statement by Kallakurichi Principal Education Officer said the headmaster was temporarily relieved of duty for acting without regard to the school and the students.

"Due to their irresponsible actions, the education of the students has been affected by the lack of teaching and learning for class 11 and 12 in the school," the statement said, adding that the headmaster forgot his responsibilities and duties that resulted in neglecting his school work. The statement said that the Director of School Education in Chennai was informed to find a replacement for the headmaster.