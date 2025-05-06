Govt Ramps Up Bunker Construction Along Jammu Kashmir Borders Amid Rising Tensions With Pakistan Post Pahalgam Attack

By Mohd Ashraf Ganie

Jammu: In the wake of the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which left 26 people dead, tensions between India and Pakistan have sharply escalated, prompting urgent civil defense measures on the Indian side of the border.

Govt Ramps Up Bunker Construction Along Jammu Kashmir Borders (ETV Bharat)

Authorities have ramped up the construction of reinforced underground bunkers in Jammu's border areas to protect civilians from potential cross-border hostilities.

According to Indian defense officials, Pakistan has intensified ceasefire violations since the Pahalgam incident, frequently targeting civilian settlements near the border. In response, the Indian government has launched emergency measures to enhance the safety of people living in vulnerable zones.

Villages like Ramgarh in the Samba district of Jammu are now witnessing rapid bunker construction. Residents are preparing for any eventuality, digging underground shelters to safeguard themselves and their families.

“We know the situation could worsen. We can’t wait for help in the moment of crisis. We have to take our safety into our own hands,” said one local resident.

Over a dozen bunkers are currently being built in densely populated border areas, many of them just a few kilometers from the international boundary. These structures are designed to withstand heavy shelling and provide safe shelter to residents during potential attacks.

Hira lal, a contractor overseeing the construction, stated that the bunkers are being built on a “war footing.” “We complete one bunker in about 15 days,” he explained.

“Each one is made of reinforced cement concrete (RCC), with one-foot-thick walls and roofs to resist any kind of shelling from across the border. Each bunker includes two rooms, a toilet, and a designated space for food supplies, with the capacity to house up to 50 people,” he added.

The border areas of Jammu and Kashmir already have hundreds of such bunkers, but officials say the current security situation demands more. In a broader effort to prepare for emergencies, a nationwide civil defense drill is scheduled for May 7. These mock drills aim to train citizens in rapid response during crises such as war or natural disasters and to raise awareness about safety protocols.