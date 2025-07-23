Govt Officer Alleges Her Husband Installed Spy Cameras In Bedroom; Files Complaint In Pune

Pune: A 31-year-old Maharashtra government officer has alleged her husband secretly installed spy cameras in their bedroom to record her private moments, and subjected her to mental and physical harassment by demanding Rs 1.5 lakh dowry from her parents, police said on Tuesday. The woman alleged her husband, also a government employee, had installed cameras in the bathroom, too, they said.

Police said based on the woman's complaint, they have registered an offence against her husband, mother-in-law, three sisters-in-law and husbands of two sisters-in-law under section 85 (cruelty by a husband or his relatives towards a woman ) and 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and other relevant sections of the BNS.

The woman, a Class-2 officer in a state government department, was harassed physically and mentally by her husband and his family members, they said, citing the complaint.

"The woman has alleged she was subjected to mental and physical harassment by her husband and his relatives, who pressured her to get Rs 1.5 lakh from her parental home to pay installments of car. When she refused to bring the money, she was beaten up," said an officer from the Ambegaon police station.

The woman also alleged her husband installed spy cameras in their bedroom to record her private moments and threatened to make them viral if she did not fulfil his demand, he said. A probe in the complaint was underway, said the officer.