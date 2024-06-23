ETV Bharat / state

Govt Monitoring Cow Slaughter Cases At State Level, Saved 7,000 Cows In Month: MP CM

By PTI

Published : Jun 23, 2024, 6:03 PM IST

Speaking to reporters after paying tribute to Shyama Prasad Mukherjee on his death anniversary in Bhopal, Yadav emphasised the state's commitment to upholding law and order, particularly concerning cow protection laws.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav (ANI Photo)

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday said the state government's continuous monitoring of cow slaughter cases has saved more than 7,000 cows in the past month.

Speaking to reporters after paying tribute to Shyama Prasad Mukherjee on his death anniversary in Bhopal, Yadav emphasised the state's commitment to upholding law and order, particularly concerning cow protection laws.

"All districts have received clear instructions regarding the enforcement of these laws. Any individual found guilty of violating the cow slaughter prohibition will face stringent penalties. We are also supervising the enforcement actions at the state level," he said.

The chief minister highlighted that more than 550 cases (related to law prohibiting cow slaughter) have been registered within a month, resulting in the saving of over 7,000 cows. "We have taken action against hundreds involved in such activities, and our efforts will continue unabated," Yadav added.

This announcement comes in the wake of a recent incident in Seoni district, where carcasses of more than 40 cows were discovered in a river and a forested area. The police have arrested five individuals.

"A big incident occurred in Seoni which is a border area (with Maharashtra). A team headed by an ADG-level officer has been sent there and strict action will be taken on their recommendation," Yadav said. The state government has already invoked the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against two men for their alleged involvement in cow slaughter and transferred the Seoni district collector and superintendent of police.

In another case, the NSA was involved against two persons in Morena district for the alleged cow slaughter.

