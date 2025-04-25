ETV Bharat / state

GMC Jammu Put On High Alert Following Cross-Border Tensions; Circular Issued By Medical Superintendent Withdrawn By Dean

Jammu: On one hand, the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu Medical Superintendent Dr Narinder Bhatyal issued a circular to put the GMC Hospital on high alert following the cross border tensions between India and Pakistan after the killing of tourists in the Baisaran area of Pahalgam, but on the other hand, Dean Principal of GMC Jammu Dr Ashutosh Gupta has withdrawn the same.

In an internal circular issued by the Medical Superintendent of GMC Jammu, Dr Narinder Bhatyal, to all the employees, it has been told to remain prepared for any kind of eventuality.

"Given the prevailing cross-border tension in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, all staff are hereby directed to remain alert and ensure complete preparedness to meet any exigencies that may arise at any time," the circular reads.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, the Medical Superintendent of GMC Jammu said, "Yes, the circular has been issued to all the staff, and we have to remain prepared for any kind of situation. This is an internal communication."

The circular further reads that the store officer and storekeepers are requested to keep all essential supplies, emergency medicines and critical equipment in a state of readiness for immediate use to meet any exigency.