ETV Bharat / state

Govt Dedicated To Addressing Every Issue Raised By People: Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath met around 100 citizens at Janata Darshan held inside the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan of Gorakhnath Temple.

Govt Dedicated To Addressing Every Issue Raised By People: Adityanath
File photo of Yogi Adityanath (PTI)
author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 21, 2025, 4:24 PM IST

Gorakhpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the Uttar Pradesh government is dedicated to addressing every issue raised by people and no one would face injustice. He met around 100 citizens at Janata Darshan held inside the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan of Gorakhnath Temple, addressing their concerns and ensuring prompt resolutions of their issues, according to an official statement.

He also warned officials against any kind of negligence in addressing people's grievances. The CM forwarded their applications to the relevant officials, issuing strict instructions for prompt and satisfactory resolution, it added. "The government is dedicated to addressing every issue raised by the people. No one would face injustice under my administration," CM Adityanath said, according to the statement.

He warned officials that any delay or negligence in addressing public grievances would be unacceptable. During Janata Darshan, several people approached the chief minister, seeking financial help for medical treatment. The CM assured them that the government would provide full support for their treatment.

He directed officials to expedite preparation of treatment cost estimates and forward them to the administration. For a woman seeking medical assistance, Adityanath directed officials to arrange treatment at a medical college or a specialised hospital, according to the statement.

Gorakhpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the Uttar Pradesh government is dedicated to addressing every issue raised by people and no one would face injustice. He met around 100 citizens at Janata Darshan held inside the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan of Gorakhnath Temple, addressing their concerns and ensuring prompt resolutions of their issues, according to an official statement.

He also warned officials against any kind of negligence in addressing people's grievances. The CM forwarded their applications to the relevant officials, issuing strict instructions for prompt and satisfactory resolution, it added. "The government is dedicated to addressing every issue raised by the people. No one would face injustice under my administration," CM Adityanath said, according to the statement.

He warned officials that any delay or negligence in addressing public grievances would be unacceptable. During Janata Darshan, several people approached the chief minister, seeking financial help for medical treatment. The CM assured them that the government would provide full support for their treatment.

He directed officials to expedite preparation of treatment cost estimates and forward them to the administration. For a woman seeking medical assistance, Adityanath directed officials to arrange treatment at a medical college or a specialised hospital, according to the statement.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UTTAR PRADESH CMJANATA DARSHANYOGI ADITYANATH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Settling Down In Goa Is A Dream That's Getting Pricier Every Year, Will 2025 Be Different?

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.