Govt Dedicated To Addressing Every Issue Raised By People: Adityanath

Gorakhpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the Uttar Pradesh government is dedicated to addressing every issue raised by people and no one would face injustice. He met around 100 citizens at Janata Darshan held inside the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan of Gorakhnath Temple, addressing their concerns and ensuring prompt resolutions of their issues, according to an official statement.

He also warned officials against any kind of negligence in addressing people's grievances. The CM forwarded their applications to the relevant officials, issuing strict instructions for prompt and satisfactory resolution, it added. "The government is dedicated to addressing every issue raised by the people. No one would face injustice under my administration," CM Adityanath said, according to the statement.

He warned officials that any delay or negligence in addressing public grievances would be unacceptable. During Janata Darshan, several people approached the chief minister, seeking financial help for medical treatment. The CM assured them that the government would provide full support for their treatment.

He directed officials to expedite preparation of treatment cost estimates and forward them to the administration. For a woman seeking medical assistance, Adityanath directed officials to arrange treatment at a medical college or a specialised hospital, according to the statement.