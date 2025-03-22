ETV Bharat / state

Govt Biased Against One Community; What About ‘Instigators’ Of Nagpur Violence: Congress

Nagpur: Maharashtra Congress leader Manikrao Thakare on Saturday accused the Mahayuti government of being biased against a particular community and claimed that police did not allow his party’s “fact-finding” committee to visit violence-hit areas in Nagpur.

Thakare, head of the seven-member committee, also wondered how the government would ensure a fair and impartial probe into the Nagpur violence.

Addressing a press conference here, Thakare said the government had failed to protect its citizens while its ministers routinely targeted a particular community and spread hate.

Action should be taken not only against those involved in arson and violence but also the instigators, he said. “We met Hindus and Muslims here to understand the sequence of incidents and who was responsible,” said the Congress leader.

He accused the police of not allowing the party’s fact-finding committee to visit the violence-hit areas of the city under the pretext of curfew.

His comments came even as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis promised action and said the government would recover the cost of property damaged from rioters, and if they failed to compensate, their properties would be seized and sold to recover the losses.

The CM also said the bulldozer will roll if necessary when asked if perpetrators of the Nagpur violence will face the “Uttar Pradesh style” action.

Thakare accused the police and government of sharing “half-truths”.

“It is the government’s duty to maintain law and order. But it looks like ministers and the BJP’s frontal organisations have taken up the task of destroying peace in the state. Nagpur city has never seen such violence. It had always been peaceful,” he said.