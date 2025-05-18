Bank Inaugurated In Maoist-Hit Jagargunda In Chhattisgarh

Raipur: Residents of Naxal-affected Jagargunda in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh will now have access to banking facilities.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday virtually inaugurated a branch of Indian Overseas Bank in Jagargunda from his official residence. The new branch is set to benefit approximately 16,000 residents of 12 surrounding villages.

Chief Minister Sai described the occasion as a historic day for the region's residents, noting the area's long struggle with Maoism. He stated that in the last one and a half years, the 'double engine' government has successfully worked towards establishing peace in the Bastar region. He attributed the opening of the bank branch to this progress, which will now facilitate the delivery of welfare scheme benefits to the local population.

Finance Minister OP Choudhary said when he was the collector in Dantewada, Sukma area was heavily Naxalite affected. "One had to think before going to the interior areas. In the year 2001, Naxals had tried to loot a branch of Gramin Bank which functioned from the same building where the Indian Overseas Bank was inaugurated. The new branch will enamble villagers to avail benefits of schemes like Tendu Patta Bonus, Kisan Samman Nidhi," he said. in the village itself.

Choudhary opened his account in the bank while inspecting the cash counter and branch manager's office on the premises. Along with him, Women's Commission member Deepika Sori also opened her account in the bank. Along with the bank, ATM facility has also been made available to the villagers.