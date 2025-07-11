Governors’ Powers Should Not Be Undermined by CMs: Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan

Tirunelveli: Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan stated that Chief Ministers should not interfere with the powers of Governors. He made this remark during the 268th Guru Pooja festival of freedom fighter Azhagu Muthukon. On the occasion, Governor Radhakrishnan, BJP state president Nainar Nagendran, and other BJP members jointly garlanded Azhagu Muthukon's statue at Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli and paid their respects.

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan said, “All freedom fighters are now receiving public recognition after 68 years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is honouring them by releasing postage stamps. Everyone who fought for the nation deserves to be honoured.”

To a question about the protests in Kerala over the saffronisation of universities, Radhakrishnan replied, "Saffron has not been introduced in universities. Saffron belongs to this land. Not only now, but political parties have been talking about saffron being introduced in universities since the Vajpayee era. Saffron is not a colour for politics. It is a colour that represents unattachment. Even Tamil Nadu's Endowments Minister Shekar Babu wears saffron when he goes to temples."

Speaking about Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan said, “Chief Ministers have immense powers and should focus on implementing good schemes for the people. However, they should not interfere with the limited powers vested in the Governor. The Governor serves as the first citizen of the state.”

“I have served as Governor in four states, two of which are ruled by Opposition parties. Yet, no such issues have arisen there. The powers—including the authority to appoint university vice-chancellors—rest with the Governor. The Supreme Court has delivered a verdict in a case filed by the Kerala government. But now, based on just one verdict, they claim that the power belongs to the Chief Minister. Chief Ministers should not interfere in the constitutional powers of State Governors,” said CP Radhakrishnan.

To the question whether the post of Governor is an appointed post and the Chief Minister is elected by the people, he asked, "Does the Chief Minister have unlimited power if he is elected by the people? Do you accept that the Prime Minister has full power? If so, can he act as an autocrat?”

Responding to a question about Chief Minister MK Stalin’s remark that students should not follow the path of Godse, Governor CP Radhakrishnan said, “There is no second opinion—students should not indulge in violence. But how is it right for the Chief Minister to embrace those sentenced to life in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case and express friendship with them? Whoever engages in violent terrorism, everyone should unite and raise their voice against it.”

The inauguration of the new building of Jamal Muhammad College in Trichy was held on July 9. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin attended the event. In it, he had said, "We have the Gandhi way, the Ambedkar way, and the Periyar way before us. Therefore, students should not go the Godse way."

It may be recalled that Perarivalan, who was serving a life sentence in the assassination case of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, was released by the Supreme Court in 2022. A few months after his release, Perarivalan met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin at the Chennai airport. At that time, Stalin’s gesture of embracing and welcoming him was severely criticised.

