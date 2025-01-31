Governor Working Against State Government: TN Chief Minister MK Stalin

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday inspected the work being carried out under the North Chennai Development Project.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "I am continuously inspecting the work being carried out under North Chennai Development Project. The Deputy Chief Minister is also inspecting it from time to time. I have ordered the concerned ministers to inspect the work as well. I am confident that North Chennai will be developed within a year".

'Governor working against Government'

Meanwhile, Stalin came down on Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and said he is working against his government on all issues. "But it is good for us. The Governor should continue to do this. His actions add special value to the DMK government," he said. The Chief Minister said a case is sub-judice in the Supreme Court on the Governor's decision on the appointment of Vice-Chancellors of major state universities. "I cannot comment on it," he said. Staling said he will not respect anyone who speaks disrespectfully about Periyar. "Periyar is our leader. Periyar is the leader of all leaders. I would not tolerate his criticism," he said.

Stalin said he has instructed DMK's MPs to emphasize on Tamil Nadu-specific demands in the budget session of the Parliament. "The idea that law and order is bad in Tamil Nadu is being deliberately spread. The Opposition parties are doing politics on the issue of law and order by exaggerating it and making a big deal out of some incidents. I am not worried about it. Law and order is decent in Tamil Nadu and industries from other states are shifting their base here," he said.