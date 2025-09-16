ETV Bharat / state

Governor Returns Bill Seeking To Reduce Buffer Zones Around Lakes To Government

Bengaluru: Expressing concerns over the adverse effect the Karnataka Tank Conservation & Development Authority (Amendment) Bill would have on the environment, Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot has returned the bill to the Government for reconsideration.

The bill, which sought to reduce buffer zones around lakes depending on the sizes of the water bodies, was passed in the monsoon session of the state legislature last month and sent for the Governor's assent despite the opposition by environmentalists and experts.

As per the bill, a lake measuring up to one acre will have a buffer zone of 3 meters and those sized 1 to 10 acres 6 meters. Similarly, the lakes measuring between 10 acres and 25 acres will have 12 meters and lakes above 100 acres will have 30 meters of buffer zones.

Currently, all lakes have a standard 30-meter buffer zone where no construction activities are allowed.

"The bill is in violation of the Constitution and settled law, and it (the bill) affects citizens' right to water security and a healthy environment," Gehlot said in his communication to the Government.

Further, quoting a petition submitted to him by Bengaluru Town Hall, a citizen forum, the Governor said, "As per the experts, the existing 30-meter buffer zone limit itself is insufficient, and the buffer zone should ideally be up to 300 meters around lakes," he added.