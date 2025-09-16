Governor Returns Bill Seeking To Reduce Buffer Zones Around Lakes To Government
The bill, seeking to reduce buffer zones around lakes, was passed in the monsoon session of the assembly.
Published : September 16, 2025 at 6:49 PM IST
Bengaluru: Expressing concerns over the adverse effect the Karnataka Tank Conservation & Development Authority (Amendment) Bill would have on the environment, Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot has returned the bill to the Government for reconsideration.
The bill, which sought to reduce buffer zones around lakes depending on the sizes of the water bodies, was passed in the monsoon session of the state legislature last month and sent for the Governor's assent despite the opposition by environmentalists and experts.
As per the bill, a lake measuring up to one acre will have a buffer zone of 3 meters and those sized 1 to 10 acres 6 meters. Similarly, the lakes measuring between 10 acres and 25 acres will have 12 meters and lakes above 100 acres will have 30 meters of buffer zones.
Currently, all lakes have a standard 30-meter buffer zone where no construction activities are allowed.
"The bill is in violation of the Constitution and settled law, and it (the bill) affects citizens' right to water security and a healthy environment," Gehlot said in his communication to the Government.
Further, quoting a petition submitted to him by Bengaluru Town Hall, a citizen forum, the Governor said, "As per the experts, the existing 30-meter buffer zone limit itself is insufficient, and the buffer zone should ideally be up to 300 meters around lakes," he added.
During the passage of the bill in the assembly, Minor Irrigation Minister N S Boseraju defended it, saying it would allow only government activities near the water bodies, and no construction or industrial or commercial activities would be allowed.
The BJP, however, opposed it, accusing the Government of bringing the bill under pressure from the real estate lobby in Bengaluru.
Boseraju retorted, saying that there were over 41,000 lakes in the state, of which only 178 lakes are in Bengaluru. "So to say that the Government is reducing buffer zones to help the real estate lobby holds no water," he had said.
