Governor Nominates Four Members To Karnataka Legislative Council

File photo of President Droupadi Murmu with Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during the diamond jubilee celebrations of the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH), in Mysuru, Karnataka. ( PTI )

Bengaluru: The Governor of Karnataka, Thawar Chand Gehlot, has nominated four individuals to the Karnataka Legislative Council under Article 171(3)(e) of the Constitution of India, according to an official notification issued on Sunday by the Personnel and Administrative Reforms Secretariat (Elections).

Three New Nominations

Dr. Arathi Krishna, wife of Gopala M Krishna from Begane Post in Chikkamagaluru district, has been nominated to the Council. She hails from Sringeri Taluk.

Alongside her, Shri F.H. Jakkappanavar, son of the late Hanamappa, a freedom fighter, has been nominated. He resides at Jaibheem Nilaya in Heggeri, Hubballi.

The third nomination is Shri Shivakumar K, son of A. Krishnappa, who lives in Srirampura First Stage, Mysuru.