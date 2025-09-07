ETV Bharat / state

Governor Nominates Four Members To Karnataka Legislative Council

Arthi Krishna, Jakkappanavar, Shivakumar and Ramesh Babu are the new MLCs in Karnataka

President Droupadi Murmu with Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during the diamond jubilee celebrations of the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH), in Mysuru, Karnataka.
File photo of President Droupadi Murmu with Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during the diamond jubilee celebrations of the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH), in Mysuru, Karnataka. (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 7, 2025

Bengaluru: The Governor of Karnataka, Thawar Chand Gehlot, has nominated four individuals to the Karnataka Legislative Council under Article 171(3)(e) of the Constitution of India, according to an official notification issued on Sunday by the Personnel and Administrative Reforms Secretariat (Elections).

Three New Nominations

Dr. Arathi Krishna, wife of Gopala M Krishna from Begane Post in Chikkamagaluru district, has been nominated to the Council. She hails from Sringeri Taluk.

Alongside her, Shri F.H. Jakkappanavar, son of the late Hanamappa, a freedom fighter, has been nominated. He resides at Jaibheem Nilaya in Heggeri, Hubballi.

The third nomination is Shri Shivakumar K, son of A. Krishnappa, who lives in Srirampura First Stage, Mysuru.

Nomination for Remainder of Term

In addition to the three new nominations, the Governor has also appointed Shri Ramesh Babu of Judicial Layout, Kanakapura Road, Bengaluru, to the Legislative Council. His nomination is to serve the remainder of his predecessor’s term, which will run until July 21, 2026.

The notification, issued under Section 74 and Section 156(2) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, stated that the appointments have been made in accordance with the constitutional provisions.

The order was released in the name of the Governor of Karnataka and signed by Madhu A.C., Under Secretary to the Government, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (Elections).

