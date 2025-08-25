ETV Bharat / state

Govt Withdraws CRPF From Delhi CM's Security; Delhi Police To Provide Protection

New Delhi: The Centre has withdrawn the Z-category CRPF security provided to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, days after she was accorded the cover following an attack on her, official sources said on Monday. Her security has been entrusted to the Delhi Police again, they said.

Gupta, 51, was attacked by a man on August 20 during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her camp office in the Civil Lines area, with her office terming the assault a part of a "well-planned conspiracy to kill her". A day later, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) VIP security wing was asked by the Union Home Ministry to extend its cover to her as part of the Z category protection protocol of the Centre.

The CRPF cover has been withdrawn, and the Delhi Police is now providing security to the Delhi CM, sources told PTI. The orders for extending the CRPF cover were to be issued formally by the Centre, but there was a change of plan, and finally, the orders for withdrawal were issued, they said.