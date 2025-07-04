ETV Bharat / state

A Chhattisgarh School That Echoes Voice Of 3 Students, 2 Teachers And Empty Classrooms

Dhamtari: Every morning at 9:45, the bell rings in a government school at Nathukonha village in Dhamtari district. But stepping into the school are just three small children. And two teachers are already ahead waiting for them.

Look inside the classroom and you see desks neatly arranged, blackboard clean, and the sound of gentle bubbling of the simmering curry for the mid-day meal. But the corridors only witness the movement of nothingness with a silence unlikely of an usual primary school.

“We had five students last year. One was in Class 2 and four were in Class 5. They have passed from this school and are going to to the middle school,” says Headmaster Ishwar Lal Netam. “Now, only three Class 1 students come here,” he adds.

The school run with government support including teachers’ salaries, midday meals and infrastructure also sees an annual spend of Rs 10 to Rs 12 lakh on staffing by the Education Department. The state’s policy is clear - in case of even one student in a remote or forest village, two teachers must be appointed.

Netam says the school also accommodates pre-school children and Anganwadi workers as the building was half empty. "Even there was no Anganwadi building in the village, so now they share the space during the day. Anyways the rooms are empty,” he explains.