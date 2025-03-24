Caste Survey To Be Conducted In Jharkhand In Next Financial Year: Minister

Ranchi: The proposed caste survey in Jharkhand will be conducted in the next financial year, said Minister Deepak Birua in the Legislative Assembly on Monday.

Replying to a question by Congress member Pradeep Yadav, Birua said it is the responsibility of the Centre to conduct caste census. He said a proposal to conduct the survey was passed in the state cabinet following which the Jharkhand Executive Rules were amended on July 19, 2024. The Personnel Department had issued an order in this regard on March 4 this year. "It is yet to estimated how much it will cost to conduct the survey and the manpower required for the exercise," he said.

Commenting on the Minister's reply, Yadav said that the Telangana government had engaged 80,0000 teachers of the state for conducting its caste survey. "Besides, 10,000 supervisors were engaged in the exercise by the Planning Department. The survey was completed within 25 days. There were 75 questions in the form. There was also a column for religion," he said.

Yadav said the Sarna code of Jharkhand can be inserted in the form as a separate column whenever the caste survey is conducted in the state. He said even as an year has passed since the resolution to conducted the survey was passed in the state cabinet, the exercise has not yet started. "In Telangana, where the decision was taken much later than Jharkhand, the census has been completed and the report released," he said.

Birua said the process for conducting the survey has started and talks have been held with a couple of agencies for the exrcise. "The government will examine the process adopted in Telangana and Bihar," he said.