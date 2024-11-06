Father-daughter Duo Arrested For Murdering Woman, Dumping Body In Trolley At Minjur Railway Station

Chennai: The Government Railway Police in Korukkupet arrested a man and his teenage daughter for allegedly murdering a woman, transporting the body in a suitcase on a train from Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, and further attempting to abandon it here in Minjur.
Police said that 43-year-old goldsmith, Balasubramaniam and his 17-year-old daughter, during interrogation, said they committed the crime intending to steal the woman's jewellery.
On Monday, the duo deboarded a train at the Minjur Railway Station in Tamil Nadu with a trolley suitcase but caught the attention of everyone when they attempted to get back on the train after abandoning the suitcase.
Passengers present there were shocked to see blood oozing out of the suitcase and immediately alerted the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel on duty.
Taking serious cognisance of the matter, the RPF stopped them from travelling and questioned them about their whereabouts. Both said that they hailed from Sandhapettai in Nellore.
During interrogation, Balasubramaniam initially confessed to killing their the woman to protect her teenage daughter. "She had tried to force my daughter into sex work," he said.
The RPF did not believe the statement and informed the Korukuppet Railway Police who were quick to reach the spot and initiate an investigation, during which they opened the suitcase and recovered the dead body of Mannam Ramani (age 65) from Nellore.
On being interrogated further, Balasubramaniam finally confessed that the motive behind the murder was obtaining the elderly woman’s jewellery. Police said that the duo in their statement said that after inviting Ramani to their home, they hammered her to death while covering her face with a bedsheet.
After killing her, they took her earrings, thali and gold chain. The body has been sent to the Government Stanley Hospital for post-mortem. Investigation is underway.
Read More:
- Major Mule Account Scam Unearthed in Andhra Pradesh: International Cyber Crime Ring Busted
- Cigarette Butts, Hot Iron: Chennai Couple's Relentless Torture Kills 16-Year-Old Housemaid, 6 Arrested
- Gujarat: One Worker Dead In Collapse Of Structure At Bullet Train Construction Site