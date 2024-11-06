ETV Bharat / state

Father-daughter Duo Arrested For Murdering Woman, Dumping Body In Trolley At Minjur Railway Station

A photo of the Minjur Railway Station where the father-daughter duo had deboarded a train with the trolley suitcase in which the body was dumped ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: The Government Railway Police in Korukkupet arrested a man and his teenage daughter for allegedly murdering a woman, transporting the body in a suitcase on a train from Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, and further attempting to abandon it here in Minjur.

Police said that 43-year-old goldsmith, Balasubramaniam and his 17-year-old daughter, during interrogation, said they committed the crime intending to steal the woman's jewellery.

On Monday, the duo deboarded a train at the Minjur Railway Station in Tamil Nadu with a trolley suitcase but caught the attention of everyone when they attempted to get back on the train after abandoning the suitcase.

Passengers present there were shocked to see blood oozing out of the suitcase and immediately alerted the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel on duty.

Taking serious cognisance of the matter, the RPF stopped them from travelling and questioned them about their whereabouts. Both said that they hailed from Sandhapettai in Nellore.