Government Mulling Action Against People Carrying Out Smear Campaign Against Dharmasthala: Karnataka Dy CM

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday said that the State Government is mulling taking legal action against people carrying out a smear campaign in the Dharmasthala mass burial case.

Speaking to reporters here, Shivakumar said it was not about people who are for or against the Shree Kshetra Dharmasthala. "But everything has to happen as per law and in a fair and justifiable manner. I have seen Dharmasthala from very close quarters. I have faith in the religious beliefs and rituals of the temple. I am confident that the conspiracy in the case will come out from the ongoing investigation," he said.

Shivakumar's statement comes amidst an ongoing probe by an SIT into the allegations of mass burial of bodies of young women in the forests near the temple town. The SIT has already exhumed 14-15 spots shown by the complainant, who claimed to have buried hundreds of bodies under threat, but no bodies were found except skeletal remains from one spot. The complainant, whose identity is kept secret, has not yet revealed under whose threat he buried bodies.

Ever since the investigation has been going on, a war of words has broken out on social media between people who believe in the allegations of mass burials and those who dismiss these allegations as false and being made to defame the temple and its management.

The issue was echoed in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly too, with the Opposition BJP raising serious objections to the Government's inaction against people carrying out an online slander against the temple, which has crores of devotees. The Opposition also demanded that the Government should place an interim report on the progress of the SIT probe. "We are not against the probe. We also want the truth to come out. But we are opposed to the ongoing smear campaign against the temple," the BJP said in the house.

In this background, Shivakumar's statement assumes importance. "The Home Minister will tell if there is a conspiracy behind the allegations or not. But the Government has a very clear stand in the matter that nobody should carry out a false and misinformation campaign and cause disrepute to anybody. The CM has said the same thing in the Congress Legislative Party meeting. If anybody has made false allegations, the Government will take action. Law is the same for everyone, and there is no question of protecting anyone," he said.