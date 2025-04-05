ETV Bharat / state

Government Holds Meeting With Meitei-Kuki Groups On Manipur Conflict Resolution

Manipuri women of Kuki community, stage a protest demanding ban of Meitei group in Manipur, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Monday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Centre on Saturday held a meeting with representatives of Manipur's warring Meitei and Kuki communities, to bring a lasting peace in the restive state.

Sources said the meeting was held as part of the central government's initiatives to find an amicable solution to the ongoing conflict between the two communities, which began on May 2023. The meeting was aimed at enhancing trust and cooperation between the Meiteis and Kukis and finding a roadmap to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur, sources said.

The discussions also stressed on maintaining law and order and facilitating reconciliation between the two communities, they said. A six-member Meitei delegation comprising representatives from the All Manipur United Clubs' Organisation (AMUCO) and the Federation of Civil Society Organisations (FOCS) attended the meeting. The Kuki delegation comprised about nine representatives.

The central government interlocutors included A K Mishra, a retired special director of the Intelligence Bureau. During a debate on Manipur in Lok Sabha on Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that the Ministry of Home Affairs had held discussions with the representatives of the Meitei and the Kuki communities in the past.

He said separate meetings were also conducted with different organisations from both the communities. "The Ministry of Home Affairs will soon convene a joint meeting," Shah said, replying to a short debate in the lower House, which adopted a Statutory Resolution confirming the imposition of President's rule in Manipur.

The home minister also said that while the government is working to find a path to end the violence, the top priority is to establish peace. Shah said the situation in Manipur is largely under control as there has been no death in the last four months but it can't be considered satisfactory as the displaced people are still living in relief camps.

President's rule in Manipur was imposed on February 13 after the then chief minister N Biren Singh resigned on February 9. The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation. About 260 people have lost their lives ever since the ethnic violence broke out between the Imphal valley-based Meitei and neighbouring hills-based Kuki communities in May 2023.