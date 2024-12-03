ETV Bharat / state

Government Committed To Women's Upliftment: Tripura CM

Tripura government will spend Rs 10 crore to provide bicycles to 23,300 class 11 students.

Manik Saha at bicycle distribution programme (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 38 minutes ago

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha said that the state government has introduced various schemes for the upliftment of women in the state.

While speaking at the launch of state-level bicycle distribution programme at Pallimangal HS School in Khayerpur in Agartala, Dr Saha said this is one of the key initiatives of the government to make quality education accessible to girl students.

Under this initiative, a total of 23,300 class 11 girl students will receive bicycles for the academic year 2022-23, with an expenditure of Rs 10,01,66,700.

Terming it as a landmark decision of the state government, Dr Saha said, “By spending Rs 10 crore, we have distributed bicycles among girl students in schools. We have kept 33 percent reservation for women in government jobs, 50 percent reservation for women in Panchayats, and our government has also started Pink Toilets for women. Additionally, our state government has introduced many schemes for the welfare of women."

Tripura CM further said, "Our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has always stressed on development and upliftment of women because they constitute around half of the population. We have also declared free education for girls in colleges. We have over 75,000 ‘Lakhpati Didis’ in our state. Overall, our daughters and sisters are progressing in every aspect."

Dr Saha said that a dedicated battalion for women in the Tripura State Rifles has also been created. “Girls are excelling in every field. We have also introduced numerous schemes for girl students and also developing the school infrastructure,” he added.

