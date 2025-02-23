Gorhe's Corruption Jibe At Uddhav Faction At Literary Meet: Raut Seeks Explanation From Organisers

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday sought an explanation from organisers of the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in Delhi in connection with disparaging comments made by Shiv Sena's Neelam Gorhe targeting his party. At the prestigious event organised by Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal, Gorhe, the deputy chairperson of Maharashtra Legislative Council, claimed posts in the Uddhav Thackeray-led party were obtained through monetary means, including gifting of Mercedes cars.

In his letter to Usha Tambe, chairperson of the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal, Raut said, "Numerous topics discussed at the 98th Literary Meet were unrelated to literature. It appears that the event was held under some political pressure. The platform of the Sahitya Mahamandal was grossly misused." In his letter, a copy of which he uploaded on X, Raut also asked who will take responsibility for such political squabbles.

If such programmes were not organised with the proper approval of the Sahitya Mandal, an apology should be tendered for hosting such events, Raut said. In his letter, Raut also claimed Gorhe told reporters she paid Rs 50 lakh to participate in the programme and had gifted a Mercedes car to Usha Tambe.

"I cannot ascertain the truth of this claim, but such comments tarnish the reputation of the Mahamandal," Raut said in the letter. Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Ambadas Danve and Sushma Andhare also slammed Gorhe, who joined the faction led by Eknath Shinde in July 2023.