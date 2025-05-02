One-Sided Lover Shoots Cousin, Her Sister Before Trying To Kill Self In UP's Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur: A youth shot his cousin and her sister at Civil Lines locality of Gorakhpur on Friday.

While the accused, Mandeep Yadav of Azamgarh also tried to kill himself, he, his cousin and her sister were admitted to BRD Medical College and Hospital in critical condition.

SSP Gaurav Grover said at around 1:30 pm, information was received about firing inside a house in Civil Lines area. "Police reached the spot and sent the injured to the district hospital. From there, they were sent to BRD Medical College and Hospital. The weapon used in the crime has been and the forensic team has also collected evidence from the spot," he said.

As per reports, the accused Mandeep Yadav, a resident of Azamgarh was in love with his cousin. However, since it was a one-sided feeling, he was enraged after he learnt that his cousin was about to get engaged.

Police said Mandeep had visited the girl's house earlier as well. On Friday afternoon, he entered the house and shot his cousin's sister first. He then tried to kill his cousin before attempting to end his life. The sound of the gunshots frightened the neighbours who informed the police. The three of them were hit on their stomach and chest. Grover said the condition of the girls is stable. Police are investigating the matter and a case has been registered, he said.