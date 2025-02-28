ETV Bharat / state

Gorakhpur Triple Murder: Youth Bludgeons Three Including Grandparents To Death After Family Dispute

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh): Friday morning turned barbaric for a family at Koiran Tola in Motiram Adda area under Gagaha police station here after a youth allegedly murdered three of his family members including his grandparents, with a shovel.

Receiving information, police rushed to the spot and arrested the accused, identified as Ramdayal, son of Vijay Bahadur of Koiran Tola.

Police said the accused had a quarrel at his home in the morning, following which he went to their field, 200 mts away, in a disturbed state of mind, and attacked an animal with the shovel, killing it on the spot. After returning home, Ramdayal used the same shovel to kill his elder grandfather Sadhu (70), his grandfather Kuber (69) and his grandmother Draupadi Devi (65).

The bodies of the victims were recovered and sent for post mortem, police said.