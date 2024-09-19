ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: Spurned Lover Runs Car Over Girl For Rejecting Marriage Proposal; Case Registered

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

The accused Prince Yadav had been harassing the victim for over three months. Despite being rejected, he kept calling and proposing to her for marriage from different phone numbers. Yadav lost his cool after coming to know of the girl's marriage scheduled in November and killed her in a fit of rage on Wednesday when she was waiting to board the bus to college. A case has been registered against him and police are checking CCTV footage to gather evidence.

Prince Yadav killed the girl in a fit of rage on Wednesday (ETV Bharat)

Gorakhpur: Indeed, love kills more than wars and diseases. In a case of passion killing, a man here, unable to bear the pangs of being separated from his beloved, ran his car over the girl, murdering her on the spot on Wednesday.

A case has been registered against the accused Prince Yadav at the local police station. The body's post-mortem was done on Wednesday night and the report is yet to be handed over to the police.

Police said that a preliminary investigation revealed that Yadav, a resident of Kishinagar, had been harassing the girl for the past three months and proposed to marry her. When rejected, Yadav got mad and lost his cool. Despite blocking his number, he kept disturbing her by calling her from different numbers.

The girl had shared the predicament with her mother after which the family members reprimanded Yadav, asking him not to bother her. "My sister was in her final year of graduation. Prince kept pressuring her for marriage but she refused because her wedding had already been fixed somewhere else. Her Tilak ceremony was scheduled in November," the brother said.

Yesterday, my sister was about to take a bus to her college when Prince ran his car over and killed her, the brother said. "Prince too got injured in the process but the locals present on the spot caught him and handed him over to the police," he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police Dr Gaurav Grover said that an investigation is underway and they are trying to gather evidence as soon as possible. Superintendent of Police, North, Jitendra Srivastava said, "I am monitoring the case by examining the CCTV footage. The car used by Prince is registered in the name of Rajiv Prajapati."

The girl's family, who will perform her last rites today have been mentally shattered after losing her and cannot hold on to their tears.

GORAKHPUR MURDERGORAKHPUR KILLINGGORAKHPUR MAN KILLS LOVERGORAKHPUR MURDER LOVERGORAKHPUR MAN KILLS LOVER

