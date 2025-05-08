ETV Bharat / state

Gorakhpur Man Diagnosed With Monkeypox After Returning From Dubai

The company where the man worked in Dubai had sent him back to India after he fell ill.

Gorakhpur Man Diagnosed With Monkeypox After Returning From Dubai
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 8, 2025 at 7:59 PM IST

Lucknow: A 35-year-old man who returned from Dubai around two weeks ago has been confirmed to have contracted monkeypox (MPox) infection. He is currently undergoing treatment at BRD Medical College in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district.

Professor of Medicine Department, Dr Raj Kishore Singh said the man is a resident of Pachrukhiya village in Bankata area of Deoria district and his health condition is improving. "It has been learnt that he worked at a company in Dubai and had fallen ill there. The company sent him back to India after admitting him to a hospital and conducting some tests. The Indian Embassy was also informed. He reached his residence in Deoria on April 26," the doctor said.

However, his health condition started deteriorating after reaching home. He was immediately admitted to Deoria Medical College and after examination it was found that patient was showing symptoms of monkeypox. He was then referred to BRD Medical College, Gorakhpur, where his samples were collected by the Regional Medical Research Centre and sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune for examination.

Regional Science Research Centre's media in-charge Dr Ashok Pandey said the test reports confirmed he has contracted monkeypox. Some of the symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle pain, back pain, chills, fatigue, cracking of skin, rashes in the body, blisters, sore throat, frequent cough, lethargy and itching.

