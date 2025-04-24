Man Kills Wife Over Suspicion Of Illicit Relationship In Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur/Raebareli: A man killed his wife just two months after their marriage suspecting her of being in an illicit relationship at Narayanpur No 2 village under Gulriha police station.

The accused, Satish Chauhan also attacked his brother-in-law with a hammer as he came to the rescue of his sister. Satish was married to Saroj, a resident of Pipriha in Maharajganj, two months back. Saroj stayed at her in-laws' house for a few days after marriage and then left for her parents' house. On April 21, she again came back to her in-laws' place.

According to Gulriha police, on Wednesday night, Saroj and Satish retired to their room after dinner. Shortly after, Satish killed Saroj by strangulating her. Saroj's elder brother who was sleeping in another room, heard his sister's screams and rushed to save. But he was also attacked with a hammer and was critically injured. He has been admitted to a hospital by Satish's family members. Satish was arrested. Investigation into the matter is on.

In another incident, the bodies of a young man and a girl were found in a field near Chiutaha bridge in ​​Gorakhpur. The deceased were identified as Vishwanath Singh, a resident of Bazarhawan (Navapar) in Campierganj police station area and Neetu Chauhan, a resident of Kunjalgarh. The police have not found any suicide note from the spot. SP North Jitendra Srivastava said that the police is investigating the case from all angles.

In Raebareli, a man stabbed his wife after she asked for triple talaq. She was critically injured and was admitted to the hospital. The incident occurred at Maharajganj where Sitara, a resident of Waris Nagar, had married Hasan, a resident of Kirti Ka Purwa in front of Munshiganj under Bhadokhar police station six months ago. Tired of Hasan's antics, Sitara started living in her maternal home.

Sitara alleged that Hasan abused her after drinking alcohol. She then sought triple talaq which enraged Hasan who threw chilli in her eyes before stabbing her in her abdomen. On hearing Sitara's screams, locals gathered at the spot and caught Hasan. Dr PK Srivastava, medical officer of CHC Maharajganj, said Sitara sustained deep wounds in her stomach. CO Maharajganj Pradeep Kumar said that a case has been registered and Hasan arrested.