Gorakhpur GRP Nabs Mobile Snatcher Aiming To Become UP’s Biggest Gangster

Gorakhpur: Over the years, there has been a tendency among the criminals to flaunt their misdeeds. This has once again come to light in Gorakhpur, where an accused nabbed by the authorities has got ‘GANGSTER UP’ tattooed on his chest.

Twenty-two-year-old Govind alias Rudra Gond has been arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) with a number of stolen mobile phones. This is his fifth arrest at such a young age.

His tattoo got exposed after his arrest, and on being asked about it, he allegedly said that his aim was to become the biggest gangster not only in Gorakhpur district but the whole of Uttar Pradesh. He was wanted in several cases related to robberies in the trains.

GRP Circle Officer Vinod Kumar Singh said that, of late incidents of mobiles and purses from passengers were coming to light where the victims were hit by sticks.

“A special team was formed to stop this. During the course of the investigation, the name of Govind came to light. He is originally a resident of Belauli village of Sant Kabir Nagar district. He has been carrying out robberies in trains on the periphery of the railway stations with the help of his gang,” the CO said.

Govind was nabbed near the Cantonment Railway Station on August 11, where he had allegedly gone to commit another snatching. The GRP personnel claim to have recovered three stolen mobiles and a pistol from him.