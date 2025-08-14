Gorakhpur GRP Nabs Mobile Snatcher Aiming To Become UP’s Biggest Gangster

Gorakhpur: Over the years, there has been a tendency among the criminals to flaunt their misdeeds. This has once again come to light in Gorakhpur, where an accused nabbed by the authorities has got ‘GANGSTER UP’ tattooed on his chest.
Twenty-two-year-old Govind alias Rudra Gond has been arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) with a number of stolen mobile phones. This is his fifth arrest at such a young age.
His tattoo got exposed after his arrest, and on being asked about it, he allegedly said that his aim was to become the biggest gangster not only in Gorakhpur district but the whole of Uttar Pradesh. He was wanted in several cases related to robberies in the trains.
GRP Circle Officer Vinod Kumar Singh said that, of late incidents of mobiles and purses from passengers were coming to light where the victims were hit by sticks.
“A special team was formed to stop this. During the course of the investigation, the name of Govind came to light. He is originally a resident of Belauli village of Sant Kabir Nagar district. He has been carrying out robberies in trains on the periphery of the railway stations with the help of his gang,” the CO said.
Govind was nabbed near the Cantonment Railway Station on August 11, where he had allegedly gone to commit another snatching. The GRP personnel claim to have recovered three stolen mobiles and a pistol from him.
Singh said, “During the course of the investigation, he said that he snatched the mobiles of passengers sitting near the train windows by hitting them with a stick. He later sold the phones.” There are several cases of robbery registered against Govind in different police stations.
Sources said that an interesting aspect of his modus operandi is that he commits crimes outside his district. This is why most of the cases are registered against him by the Gorakhpur GRP.
The alleged gangster is learnt to have told the Police that he made the Mohaddipur area of the Cantonment Police Station his hideout. His brother is a farmer in Sant Kabir Nagar.
The accused lives in Gorakhpur with his mother in a rented house. He heads a gang that he has named ‘Gangster Gang’ and commits crimes from here. Apart from him, there are three other members in his gang.
