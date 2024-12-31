Uttar Pradesh: Class 11 Student Dies After Youth Push Her In Front Of Train For Protesting Molestation

Gorakhpur: A 16-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur died after she was allegedly thrown in front of a moving train by two youths on Monday (December 30, 2024) following her bid to stop them from molesting her.

The girl, a student of class 11 at a Government Inter College was returning home from school when the incident occurred near Karamha Overbridge in Sardar Nagar, in the presence of her father and friends.

The girl's father, a farmer recounted the horrifying event. "I was returning on my bicycle after withdrawing money from the bank. My daughter and her friends were walking home when I saw two youths molesting her. She resisted, but before I could stop them, they threw her in front of the Maurya Express," he said. The girl was struck by the train and died on the spot.

After the incident, the accused youths fled the scene. The police have since launched a manhunt and are conducting raids to apprehend them. Chauri Chaura Circle Officer (CO) Anurag Singh said they have registered a case and efforts are underway to track down the accused.

"We are reviewing CCTV footage from the area. The statements from the girl's friends will play a crucial role in the investigation," the officer said.

This was not the first instance of harassment by the accused. "Two years ago, the same youths had forced my daughter and her sister to speak with them on the phone. When they refused, the youths beat them, injuring both," the father revealed.

A case was filed at the Chauri Chaura police station at the time, and the accused were briefly arrested but later released. "A bike found at the crime scene is registered in the name of one of the accused's father, confirming their involvement. We are following this lead to locate them," said CO Singh.

In an eerily similar case, a Mahila Court in Chennai on Monday sentenced a man to death for pushing a college student in front of a moving train in 2022. Sathish was convicted after a trial involving 70 witnesses. Judge Sridevi, who delivered the verdict said, "The accused will be hanged after serving three years in prison, ensuring justice for the victim."