NHAI: 91.3-km Long Link Gorakhpur Expressway To Now Cover Eight Districts In Bihar

Gorakhpur: The 91.3-km long link expressway, which will connect Gorakhpur directly with Purvanchal Expressway will now cover eight districts in Bihar, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said on Tuesday, August 13.

As per the new plan, the route that was originally ending at the Gorakhpur bypass would now extend and go beyond and cover villages in West Champaran, East Champaran, Shivhar, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Supaul, Kishanganj, and Araria.

Work has been started at the departmental level as per orders given by the government and a Detailed Project Report (DPR) is underway, the NHAI stated. NHAI official Amresh Kumar said that the longest bridge will be built on Gandak and Kosi rivers between Bettiah and East Champaran on this expressway.

Apart from this, bridges will also be constructed on many small and big rivers including Budhi Gandak, Bagmati. Rs 17,700 crore will be spent in constructing roads and culverts covering a distance of 540 km. 16 flyovers will be constructed between Gorakhpur and Siliguri and 25 interchanges will be built for the convenience of people.