Gopal Khemka Murder Suspect Killed In Police 'Encounter' In Patna

Businessman Gopal Khemka was shot dead near his residence on the night of July 4, in Patna. ( File )

Patna: A key suspect in the murder of industrialist Gopal Khemka was killed in an alleged gunfight with the police in Patna's Damaria Ghat area in the early hours of Tuesday, officials said.

Vikas alias Raja (29), the suspect, was wanted in several other criminal cases as well, they said. Acting on a tip-off, the team of officers probing the murder case reached Damaria Ghat around 2.25 am in search of Vikas, an official said.

"On spotting the police personnel, he tried to escape and also opened fire. The officers retaliated, and he was killed," the police official claimed. No police personnel sustained any injury, he added.

A pistol, a spent and a live cartridge were recovered from the spot, the official said. "It is suspected that Vikas provided the weapon that was used in the murder of Khemka," he said.