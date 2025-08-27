Google Maps Takes Car To Closed Bridge In Rajasthan's Chittorgarh, Nine People Washed Away

Chittorgarh: Nine people were washed away when the van they were travelling in, headed to a culvert on the Banas River that had not been used for three years, following Google Maps directions and got stuck in a strong current in the Chittorgarh district of Rajasthan on Tuesday night.

Five people have been rescued by the villagers and police, and the search for the remaining persons is underway.

Devendra Deval of Rashmi police station said a family from Kanakheda village under Bhupalsagar police station was returning from Sawai Bhoj in Bhilwara at night when, as per the route shown by Google Maps, they went to the Somi-Uprenda culvert on the Banas River. The culvert was for three years, with the river water flowing over it.

"As soon as the driver brought the vehicle down on the culvert, it got stuck in the pit and fell into the river due to the strong current. As soon as the van started floating, the passengers shouted for help. The nearby villagers reached there and immediately informed the police," he said

Members of the search team during the operation. (ETV Bharat)

After the arrival of a police team from Rashmi police station, the villagers started rescuing the trapped persons with a boat. Five people were rescued safely, and the civil defence team was called in to search for the four missing people, but the rescue operation could not be started as it was late at night and could only be resumed on Wednesday morning, police said.

They belonged to the Gadari community, and the rescued persons have been Madanlal (25), son of Devilal; Hitesh (16), son of Sohan; Leela (18), wife of Devilal; Kavyansh (nine-month-old), son of Madan; and Ayansh (nine-month-old), son of Devilal. The search continues for Chanda (21), wife of Hemraj; Mamta (25), wife of Madan; Khushi (4), daughter of Madan and Rutvi (6), daughter of Hemraj.

It is learnt that due to the opening of the gates of the Matrikundiya dam on Tuesday night, the water level in the Banas river has increased, leading to the overflowing of the bridge, which was shut by the administration for people's safety.