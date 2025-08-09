Essay Contest 2025

2 Goods Trains Derail In Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan, Train Services Affected

There was no report of any injury. Several trains were either diverted, short-terminated or cancelled.

2 Goods Trains Derail In Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan, Train Services Affected
Workers at the site as restoration work underway after over 20 wagons of a goods train derailed near Chandil station of Adra Railway Division, in Seraikela Kharsawan district of Jharkhand, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025. (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 9, 2025 at 2:57 PM IST

Jamshedpur: Over 20 wagaons of two goods trains derailed near Chandil station in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district in the early hours of Saturday, affecting train services between Chandil-Tatanagar section of South Eastern Railway, an official said. There was no report of any injury in the derailment, he said.

The official had earlier said that one goods train had derailed. Train services on both the up and down tracks from Chandil are affected due to the derailment, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Adra Division) Vikash Kumar told PTI.

Restoration work is going on, he said, adding that further details are awaited. Several trains including many long-distance trains, were either diverted, short-terminated or cancelled. Patna-Tatanagar Vande Bharat express, Tata-Katihar express (up and down), Tata-Ara express would remain cancelled on Saturday, a railway statement said.

The Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani express (via Sambalpur) has been diverted via Jharsguda-Rourkela-Nuagaon-Hatia-Bokaro Steel City-Rajabera whereas Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Purushottam Express will diverted via Hijili-Modinagar-Adra-Bhojudih-Gomoh, it said.

Three passenger MEMU including Tata-Asansol and Tata-Hatia would remain cancelled for the day. LTT-Howrah Express stranded between Chandil-Kandra will be short-terminated and diverted via Tata-Kharagpur-Howrah, the statement said.

