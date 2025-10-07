ETV Bharat / state

Goods Train Derails In Rajasthan's Kolayat, Rail Services Affected On The Route

Bikaner: A goods train derailed on Lalgarh-Phalodi route between Kolayat and Chani village in Rajasthan's Bikaner district Tuesday morning, disrupting rail traffic on the route. Fortunately, no injury or casualty has been reported.

According to preliminary information, the Bikaner-Jaisalmer goods train derailed between Gajner and Kolayat stations on Lalgarh-Phalodi route near Chani village at around 7:04 AM. Immediately after the incident, senior railway officials from the Bikaner Division and local administration, including the Tehsildar, rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

The derailment has caused disruption on the Bikaner-Jaisalmer rail route, officials said, adding that no one was injured in the mishap. On the other hand, the morning passenger train from Bikaner to Jaisalmer was cancelled.

The Railways, in a press note, stated that Lalgarh-Jaisalmer (14704) passenger train has been cancelled due to the derailment of a freight train on the Lalgarh-Phalodi section of Bikaner Division.