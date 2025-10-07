Goods Train Derails In Rajasthan's Kolayat, Rail Services Affected On The Route
A goods train derailed near Kolayat in Rajasthan on Tuesday, disrupting services on Bikaner-Jaisalmer rail route. Restoration may take one or two days, officials said.
Bikaner: A goods train derailed on Lalgarh-Phalodi route between Kolayat and Chani village in Rajasthan's Bikaner district Tuesday morning, disrupting rail traffic on the route. Fortunately, no injury or casualty has been reported.
According to preliminary information, the Bikaner-Jaisalmer goods train derailed between Gajner and Kolayat stations on Lalgarh-Phalodi route near Chani village at around 7:04 AM. Immediately after the incident, senior railway officials from the Bikaner Division and local administration, including the Tehsildar, rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.
The derailment has caused disruption on the Bikaner-Jaisalmer rail route, officials said, adding that no one was injured in the mishap. On the other hand, the morning passenger train from Bikaner to Jaisalmer was cancelled.
The Railways, in a press note, stated that Lalgarh-Jaisalmer (14704) passenger train has been cancelled due to the derailment of a freight train on the Lalgarh-Phalodi section of Bikaner Division.
Officials said teams from the Railway and local administration reached the spot soon after the incident. They said restoration work is underway, but declined to comment when asked about reason of derailment.
Local Tehsildar Nakhat Singh said, "The front and rear coaches of the train are intact, but as many as 34 coaches in the middle have derailed."
Officials said the freight train was completely empty at the time of the incident. "The train was travelling from Bikaner to Jaisalmer. Operations have been suspended on Bikaner-Phalodi rail route. Derailed coaches have fallen on both sides of the track, which is why it may take one to two days to fully restore services in the affected section," officials said.
