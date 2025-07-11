ETV Bharat / state

Goods Train Derails In Bhor Ghat On Mumbai-Pune Route

The brake van of the goods train derailed near Monkey Hill, adding that no injuries have been reported.

Goods Train Derails In Bhor Ghat On Mumbai-Pune Route
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 11, 2025 at 5:32 PM IST

1 Min Read

Mumbai: A goods train derailed at Monkey Hill in Bhor Ghat on the Mumbai-Pune route on Friday afternoon, a Central Railway (CR) spokesperson said, adding that no injuries have been reported. The traffic on the route was affected with two Pune-bound trains halted, he said.

The brake van of the goods train derailed near Monkey Hill, a halt station in the mountainous Bhor Ghat stretch, at around 2 pm, said the CR's chief public relations officer Swapnil Nile. "There are no reports of anyone getting injured," he told PTI, adding that more details were awaited.

Mumbai: A goods train derailed at Monkey Hill in Bhor Ghat on the Mumbai-Pune route on Friday afternoon, a Central Railway (CR) spokesperson said, adding that no injuries have been reported. The traffic on the route was affected with two Pune-bound trains halted, he said.

The brake van of the goods train derailed near Monkey Hill, a halt station in the mountainous Bhor Ghat stretch, at around 2 pm, said the CR's chief public relations officer Swapnil Nile. "There are no reports of anyone getting injured," he told PTI, adding that more details were awaited.

Also Read:

  1. Goods Train Derails Amid Heavy Rains In J-K's Kathua

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GOODS TRAINBHOR GHATMUMBAI PUNE ROUTEDERAILRAILWAY

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Between Flood And Fear: 800 Villagers, 16 Pillars and A School Too Far

Stop Killing Games: 1 Million Voices Say ‘No’ To Vanishing Online-Only Video Games

From Anarkali To Modi Mango: Over 1,000 Varieties Showcase At Mango Festival In Lucknow

Re-Writing Bhagavad Gita: Maharashtra Youth Revives Timeless Text In Modi, Brahmi Script

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.