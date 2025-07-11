ETV Bharat / state

Goods Train Derails In Bhor Ghat On Mumbai-Pune Route

Mumbai: A goods train derailed at Monkey Hill in Bhor Ghat on the Mumbai-Pune route on Friday afternoon, a Central Railway (CR) spokesperson said, adding that no injuries have been reported. The traffic on the route was affected with two Pune-bound trains halted, he said.

The brake van of the goods train derailed near Monkey Hill, a halt station in the mountainous Bhor Ghat stretch, at around 2 pm, said the CR's chief public relations officer Swapnil Nile. "There are no reports of anyone getting injured," he told PTI, adding that more details were awaited.