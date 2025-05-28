ETV Bharat / state

Goods Train Derails In Andhra's Visakhapatnam District, Restoration Underway

An iron ore-laden goods train derailed in Visakhapatnam district, disrupting services inside a tunnel.

Goods Train Derails In Andhra's Visakhapatnam District, Restoration Underway
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : May 28, 2025 at 8:59 PM IST

Bhubaneswar/Vishakapatnam: An iron ore-laden goods train derailed on Wednesday in Visakhapatnam district, disrupting services inside a tunnel, with railway authorities swiftly starting restoration, officials said.

Twenty-five wagons of the train derailed near Chimidipalli station on the Kothavalasa-Kirandul line in Waltair division of the Bhubaneswar-headquartered East Coast Railway, they said.

The incident occurred inside a tunnel. Railway authorities launched immediate relief and restoration operations. "Efforts are underway on a war footing to resume services at the earliest," said K Saandeep, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division in a release.

The accident happened around 1.05 pm, affecting railway services, they said, adding that there was no reports of any casualties. A relief train has been sent to the spot to undertake track restoration operations.

Some passenger trains between Visakhapatnam and Kirandul have been diverted via Vizianagaram and Rayagada following the accident, they said.

Meanwhile, to mitigate the rush, the Indian Railways announced temporary augmentation of trains with additional coaches on select routes during the month of June, covering both express and special services. Augmentations will be in effect from June 1 to 30 or July 1 on specified dates, said the release.

