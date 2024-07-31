ETV Bharat / state

Goods Train Derail In West Bengal's Rangapani; Mamata Banerjee Expresses Concern

Darjeeling (West Bengal): In a yet another train accident, a goods train derailed at Rangapani in West Bengal's Darjeeling district on Wednesday. No casualty was reported in the incident.

The mishap occurred within a month and a half of a goods train colliding with Kanchanjungha Express on the same route in Rangapani.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed concern over the two consecutive train accidents at the same place and that too within a short span of time.

Taking to her X handle, Banerjee wrote, "Another rail accident today, in the same Phansidewa/ Rangapani area in North Bengal, where there was a most tragic accident just six weeks back! We are very concerned about what is happening!!"

According to railway sources, the freight train was heading towards Numrigar Refinery from Rangapani and had crossed Chathat railway station. The moment the train took a turn from Rangapani and headed towards the refinery, two wagons from the middle of the train went off the tracks, they said.