Goods Train Derail In West Bengal's Rangapani; Mamata Banerjee Expresses Concern

Darjeeling (West Bengal): In a yet another train accident, a goods train derailed at Rangapani in West Bengal's Darjeeling district on Wednesday. No casualty was reported in the incident.
The mishap occurred within a month and a half of a goods train colliding with Kanchanjungha Express on the same route in Rangapani.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed concern over the two consecutive train accidents at the same place and that too within a short span of time.
Taking to her X handle, Banerjee wrote, "Another rail accident today, in the same Phansidewa/ Rangapani area in North Bengal, where there was a most tragic accident just six weeks back! We are very concerned about what is happening!!"
Another rail accident today, in the same Phansidewa/ Rangapani area in North Bengal, where there was a most tragic accident just six weeks back!— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 31, 2024
We are very concerned about what is happening!!
According to railway sources, the freight train was heading towards Numrigar Refinery from Rangapani and had crossed Chathat railway station. The moment the train took a turn from Rangapani and headed towards the refinery, two wagons from the middle of the train went off the tracks, they said.
On information about the derailment, recovery engines from New Jalpaiguri loco shed were pressed into action and senior railway officials rushed the spot. Restoration work was initiated immediately.
Following the accident, train movement on this route was disrupted for some time.
Sabyasachi Dey, chief public relations officer of North East Frontier Railway, said, "I have learnt that two wagons of a freight train got derailed. Work is on to normalise the situation. I don't think it will take much time."
The incident has brought the role of the railway authorities once again under the scanner. On June 17, nearly 10 people died and several others were injured after a collision between a goods train and Kanchanjungha Express on the Up line near Rangapani.
The accident has occurred a day after 18 coaches of the Howrah-Mumbai Mail derailed near Chakradharpur in Jharkhand, resulting in the death of two persons while many passengers were injured.
Read more
Hwh-Mum Mail Accident: Mamata Asks Is This Governance? JMM Calls Vaishnaw 'Reel Minister'