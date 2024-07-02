ETV Bharat / state

Three Bogies Of A Goods Train Derailed Near Taraori Station In Haryana's Karnal

Published : Jul 2, 2024, 8:01 AM IST

A goods train derailed near Taraori, resulting in several containers tumbling onto the railway tracks. Authorities responded swiftly, suspending train services in both directions as they assessed the situation.

Karnal (Haryana): At least 3 bogies of a goods train derailed near Taraori in Haryana's Karnal Delhi-Umbala Section, Railway officials said on Tuesday. Teams of railway officials and Haryana Police have rushed to the spot for rescue operation.

“At least three bogies of a goods train have derailed near Taraori Station. Soon up movement will be available via loop line, UP line infringements cleared, fit to run train And Down line also through loop fit to run," Northern Railway Chief Public Relation Officer Deepak Kumar told ETV Bharat.

Teams reached the spot and a rescue operation was underway. According to the police, Goods train containers fell off the train and scattered on the railway tracks near Taraori in Karnal, Haryana.

The police reached the site immediately after receiving the information and met the station master. The trains were stopped on both sides and inspected the area. Several containers were scattered on tracks, Senior Police officials said.

As soon as officials received the information about the incident, teams rushed to the site and started a rescue operation.

Due to derailment train traffic has been disrupted on these lines, and work of clearing the tracks was underway to resume rail operations from there. The reason for derailment is yet to be ascertained but an inquiry was being done to find the actual cause of the incident.

