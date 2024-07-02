Three Bogies Of A Goods Train Derailed Near Taraori Station In Haryana's Karnal

Karnal (Haryana): At least 3 bogies of a goods train derailed near Taraori in Haryana's Karnal Delhi-Umbala Section, Railway officials said on Tuesday. Teams of railway officials and Haryana Police have rushed to the spot for rescue operation.
“At least three bogies of a goods train have derailed near Taraori Station. Soon up movement will be available via loop line, UP line infringements cleared, fit to run train And Down line also through loop fit to run," Northern Railway Chief Public Relation Officer Deepak Kumar told ETV Bharat.
Teams reached the spot and a rescue operation was underway. According to the police, Goods train containers fell off the train and scattered on the railway tracks near Taraori in Karnal, Haryana.