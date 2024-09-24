Another Goods Train Derail In West Bengal's Jalpaiguri; None Injured

Kolkata (West Bengal): Five wagons of an empty goods train derailed at the New Maynaguri Railway Station in Jalpaiguri this morning, a Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) official said. No casualties were reported after the train got derailed at around 6.20 AM, he said.

The railways stated that trains have been rerouted, and movement has not been impacted. Senior officers, including the DRM of Alipurduar, reached the site to take cognisance of the matter. Officials said that restoration work is underway. After the incident, several trains were rerouted from line number two to line number one. The route connects the northeastern states with other parts of the country.

Right after the incident, two lines from Assam to New Jalpaiguri were shut and trains were only functional on the Y channel. Overhead electricity cables and a few poles were damaged in the incident. Senior officials will hold an inquiry to ascertain the cause of the derailment, the NFR official said.

The goods train got derailed at around 6.20 AM today (ETV Bharat)

Cases of train derailment are on a rise in West Bengal with multiple cases being reported in the past few months. On June 17, at least 11 persons were killed following a collision between the Kanchenjunga Express and a goods train near Rangapani station in Darjeeling district. The Kanchenjunga Express and the cargo train collided from behind, resulting in the deaths.

There were no high casualties because the guard's compartment and the parcel coach were the final two coaches on the Kanchenjunga Express. Even on July 31, two wagons of a goods train got derailed at the same spot in the Darjeeling district.