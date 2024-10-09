ETV Bharat / state

Goods Train Collides With Cement Slabs On Tracks In Raebareli, RPF Files Case

RPF Unchahar has filed a case against three persons for attempting to tamper with tracks after a goods train collided with cement slabs in Raebareli.

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Goods Train Collides With Cement Slabs On Tracks In Raebareli, RPF Files Case
Goods train collides with cement slabs (ETV Bharat Photo)

Raebareli: In a yet another incident of suspected derailment attempt, a goods train collided with cement slabs on the tracks in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli district, officials said on Wednesday. Alertness of the driver, who stopped the train by applying brakes, helped to avert a major accident.

RPF Unchahar has registered a case against three unknown persons and investigations are underway.

GRP station in-charge Vinod Kumar Kushwaha said that a goods train had collided with cement slabs but the driver stopped it on time and proceeded after getting the slabs shifted to the side. No damage was reported, he said.

According to Kushwaha, a goods train carrying cement from Satna was coming to Raebareli on Monday night when the incident took place near Benikama village between Laxmanpur and Dariyapur. The goods train collided with cement slabs and sensing danger, the driver applied brakes. Information was sent to the RPF along with the senior officials of the railways, he said.

After which, RPF Unchahar team reached the spot and investigated the incident. Further action has been initiated by registering a case under the Railway Act against three unknown persons, Kushwaha said.

A few incidents of suspected attempts to derail trains have been registered recently. Last week, a man was arrested for allegedly trying to tamper with the tracks in Lalitpur district. Prior to which, gas cylinders were found on tracks in Kanpur.

Read more

  1. Drug Addicts Remove Fish Plates Of Railway Tracks In Bikaner
  2. Loco Pilot Spots Soil Dumped on Rail Tracks in Raebareli, Stops Train

Raebareli: In a yet another incident of suspected derailment attempt, a goods train collided with cement slabs on the tracks in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli district, officials said on Wednesday. Alertness of the driver, who stopped the train by applying brakes, helped to avert a major accident.

RPF Unchahar has registered a case against three unknown persons and investigations are underway.

GRP station in-charge Vinod Kumar Kushwaha said that a goods train had collided with cement slabs but the driver stopped it on time and proceeded after getting the slabs shifted to the side. No damage was reported, he said.

According to Kushwaha, a goods train carrying cement from Satna was coming to Raebareli on Monday night when the incident took place near Benikama village between Laxmanpur and Dariyapur. The goods train collided with cement slabs and sensing danger, the driver applied brakes. Information was sent to the RPF along with the senior officials of the railways, he said.

After which, RPF Unchahar team reached the spot and investigated the incident. Further action has been initiated by registering a case under the Railway Act against three unknown persons, Kushwaha said.

A few incidents of suspected attempts to derail trains have been registered recently. Last week, a man was arrested for allegedly trying to tamper with the tracks in Lalitpur district. Prior to which, gas cylinders were found on tracks in Kanpur.

Read more

  1. Drug Addicts Remove Fish Plates Of Railway Tracks In Bikaner
  2. Loco Pilot Spots Soil Dumped on Rail Tracks in Raebareli, Stops Train

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TRAIN COLLIDES WITH CEMENT SLABSTAMPER WITH TRACKSSUSPECTED DERAILMENT ATTEMPTTRAIN DERAILMENT ATTEMPT RAEBARELI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Chennai Air Show: A Tale Of Joy For Lakhs And Sorrow For Some

A Tramcar Named Desire - Demise of Kolkata’s 150-Year-Old Icon

Opinion | Israel-Hamas War: Devastation Continues, Hostages Are Still Held Captive

Explained | How India Stands To Gain By Developing Thilafushi Port In Maldives

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.