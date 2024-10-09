Goods Train Collides With Cement Slabs On Tracks In Raebareli, RPF Files Case

Raebareli: In a yet another incident of suspected derailment attempt, a goods train collided with cement slabs on the tracks in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli district, officials said on Wednesday. Alertness of the driver, who stopped the train by applying brakes, helped to avert a major accident.

RPF Unchahar has registered a case against three unknown persons and investigations are underway.

GRP station in-charge Vinod Kumar Kushwaha said that a goods train had collided with cement slabs but the driver stopped it on time and proceeded after getting the slabs shifted to the side. No damage was reported, he said.

According to Kushwaha, a goods train carrying cement from Satna was coming to Raebareli on Monday night when the incident took place near Benikama village between Laxmanpur and Dariyapur. The goods train collided with cement slabs and sensing danger, the driver applied brakes. Information was sent to the RPF along with the senior officials of the railways, he said.

After which, RPF Unchahar team reached the spot and investigated the incident. Further action has been initiated by registering a case under the Railway Act against three unknown persons, Kushwaha said.

A few incidents of suspected attempts to derail trains have been registered recently. Last week, a man was arrested for allegedly trying to tamper with the tracks in Lalitpur district. Prior to which, gas cylinders were found on tracks in Kanpur.