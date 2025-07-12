ETV Bharat / state

Goods Train Coach Derails In Rajasthan' Dausa; No Casualties

Dausa: A major accident was averted after a coach of a goods train derailed near Lalsot in Rajasthan's Dausa district when a bull came in front of the engine, officials said on Saturday. According to the railway Chief Public Relations Officer, Shashi Kiran, the incident happened on Friday night.

The goods train coach derailed after a bull appeared on the tracks between Binori and Lalsot at 9:30 PM. The CPRO added that there was no loss of life in the accident.

As soon as the information was received, many railway officials, including the DRM, reached the spot. The goods train going from Gangapur to Dausa was transporting automobile parts. According to the CPRO, due to the sudden braking of the high-speed train, both the wheels of the second coach of the engine derailed.