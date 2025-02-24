Goods Train 'Chained To Tracks' In Bihar By Driver And Guard, Investigation Underway

Nalanda: A strange incident has surfaced from Bihar's Barh railway station where a driver and guard 'chained' a goods train to the railway tracks after completion of their duty. The incident has prompted the railway authorities to launch a probe.

Saturday evening at around 4 PM, when the goods train completed its journey and arrived at Barh railway station on the Bhagalpur-Patna route, the driver and the guard parked the train on Platform No.2, chained it and reportedly left the station. As a result, other trains coming to the station were diverted to different platforms.

'Chained For Security Reasons'

Asked about the incident, the railway personnel said that the train was chained for security reasons. The goods train driver said that putting chains around the train's wheels was done as part of precautionary measures. Apart from this, the driver reportedly placed a block on the wheels of the brake van before leaving.

However, as the goods train was stationed on the main line, other trains scheduled to arrive at the station had to be re-routed to another platform, causing inconvenience to passengers as well.

As of now, no official statement has been issued by the railway authorities in this regard. Reports suggest that an inquiry has been initiated to determine why the train was chained to the tracks and whether proper procedures were followed or not.

